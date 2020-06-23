McEVOY- Robert P., 91, lifelong resident of Oyster Bay, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ann, and their seven children: Coleen Lerman (Lewis), Robert J. (Debbie), Eileen Harrigan (Mike Martino), Patrick (Ronnie Festa), Maureen Hubert (Charlie), John (Deanne) and Kathleen Tilden (Kevin). He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and four great-grand- children. He is predeceased by his brother James and survived by his sister Jean Callaghan and brother Edward. Robert proudly served in the United States Army overseas during the Korean War. He loved gardening, baking (his favorite was Irish soda bread), making Sunday breakfast and more than anything, he treasured time spent with his family. He worked for the Long Island Lighting Company for 38 years and was a member of the American Legion, Oyster Bay Post 4. Visitation: Tuesday, June 23rd, 7-9pm and Wednesday June 24th, 2-4pm, & 7-9pm at Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, Inc. 293 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY. Funeral Mass: Thursday, June 25th 10:30 am at St. Dominic's R.C. Church. Interment with Military Honors at Holy Rood Cemetery. fpdevinefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.