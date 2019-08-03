Newsday Notices
Robert P. Stattel Notice
STATTEL- Robert P. on July 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Louise (John) Stattel-Dole, Philip (Cindy) Stattel, Gregory (Laura) Stattel, and the late John Stattel. Devoted grandfather of 6. Vistation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00am at Our lady Queen-Martrys Church. Burial to follow St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019
