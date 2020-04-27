|
|
BARATTA - Robert Peter Baratta passed away at his home surrounded by the love of his family on April 22, at the age of 87. Husband of 65 years to Clarice Ann Engel. He was the proud father of four children. Bob, Michael, John (Amy), Christine (Ciro). He was beloved by his 11 grandchildren. Bob grew up the oldest of 5 children- Paul (deceased), Carol, Thomas, and Peter. He attended New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn. After graduation, he joined the Coast Guard and served his country during the Korean War. Later, Bob received his Bachelor's degree from Adelphi College and then his Master's degree from Holfstra University. Bob worked for 3 years as an Elementary Physical Education teacher for Central Islip. The remainder of his career was devoted to Great Neck South High School where he taught Physical Education, coached boys track, and later became Athletic Director. Due to the pandemic, a private cremation will take place and there will be a Memorial Celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020