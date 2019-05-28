Home

REESE - Robert L., retired Port Washington Police Officer and 60 year member of Protection Engine Co. #1 of the Port Washington Fire Department, on May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of Raymond (April) and Donald (Susan). Adored grandfather of Willow and Oona. Also survived by many other relatives. Reposing at Protection Engine Co. #1 PWFD, 14 South Washington St., Tuesday 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Department services Wednesday 8 PM. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Port Washington Fire Department, 423 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY 11050 or Northwell Health Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Plainview, NY 11803. www.hospicecarenetwork.org
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019
