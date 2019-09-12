|
RIETH - Robert J. on September 10, 2019 in his 90th year, a 62 year resident of Northport. Retired aerospace technician where he proudly helped build the guidance system for the Apollo Space Program. Proud U.S. Army Veteran and 60 year member of the Northport American Legion Post # 694. Loving husband for over 58 years to the late Lorraine Rieth. Devoted father of Janet (Peter) Carbajal, Linda Farrell, Susan Rieth, Robert (Lisa) Rieth, and Teresa (Robert) Robbins. Beloved grandfather of Christa, Jennifer, Robert, Nicholas, Tyler, Thomas, Maxwell and Emily. Cherished by his ten great grandchildren. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday & Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. American Legion Service Friday 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15AM St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport, NY. Interment, with U.S. Army Military Honors, St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019