Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
RUSSELL- Robert L., 81, of Bayport, LI, died on September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Robert (Nancy), Matthew (Gail), Steven (Patricia) and James (Susan). Proud grand-father of Daniel, Nicholas, Steven, Alexandra, Olivia and Maeve. Reposing Friday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, where a service will be held at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to VNS of Suffolk, 101 Laurel Road, East Northport, NY 11731 are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
