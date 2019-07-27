|
|
HORYCZUN - Robert S., 59, a life-long resident of West Islip, L.I. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Theodore and Shirley Horyczun. Loving brother of Shirley Ann Walters (Jeffrey) and Theodore Horyczun Jr. Cherished uncle of Danielle, Morgan, Gabrielle and Teddy III. Family and friends may visit Sun. 7-28-19, 5-9:00pm, at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 255 Higbie Lane, West Islip. Funeral service Sunday, 8:00pm, at the funeral home. Funeral Mon., 7-29-19, 10:00am, from the funeral home. Graveside prayers and interment, 11:30am, at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. boyd-spencerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday from July 27 to July 28, 2019