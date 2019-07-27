Home

Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 669-8338
Robert S. Horyczun

Robert S. Horyczun Notice
HORYCZUN - Robert S., 59, a life-long resident of West Islip, L.I. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Theodore and Shirley Horyczun. Loving brother of Shirley Ann Walters (Jeffrey) and Theodore Horyczun Jr. Cherished uncle of Danielle, Morgan, Gabrielle and Teddy III. Family and friends may visit Sun. 7-28-19, 5-9:00pm, at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 255 Higbie Lane, West Islip. Funeral service Sunday, 8:00pm, at the funeral home. Funeral Mon., 7-29-19, 10:00am, from the funeral home. Graveside prayers and interment, 11:30am, at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. boyd-spencerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday from July 27 to July 28, 2019
