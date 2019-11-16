|
SIEMINSKI - Robert S. born in Glen Cove, NY on May 8, 1946. Died peacefully on November 13, 2019. Loving father of Kris (Jaclyn). Beloved grandfather of Gabriella. Cherished brother of Rosemarie (Jack) and loving uncle of Louann, Kathleen, Jack and Kevin. Graduated Glen Cove High School and Northeastern University. Former sales representative of Hershey Foods Inc. Visitation Sunday 3-5 and 7-9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen St., Glen Cove. Mass Church of St. Patrick Monday 10am. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Brookville.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019