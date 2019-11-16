Home

McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
516 676-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Robert S. Sieminski


1946 - 2019
SIEMINSKI - Robert S. born in Glen Cove, NY on May 8, 1946. Died peacefully on November 13, 2019. Loving father of Kris (Jaclyn). Beloved grandfather of Gabriella. Cherished brother of Rosemarie (Jack) and loving uncle of Louann, Kathleen, Jack and Kevin. Graduated Glen Cove High School and Northeastern University. Former sales representative of Hershey Foods Inc. Visitation Sunday 3-5 and 7-9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen St., Glen Cove. Mass Church of St. Patrick Monday 10am. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Brookville.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019
