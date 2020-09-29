Robert Seidel

SEIDEL - Robert A. formerly of N. Merrick, NY on September 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of Janine Campbell (the late Kevin) and the late Nancy Sheridan (Harold). Cherished grandfather of Anthony (Jamie), Laura (Philip), Steven (Ashley), and Michael. Adored by his 7 great-grandchildren. Long time employee and District Manager at UPS in Maspeth, NY. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10:15am, at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Massapequa, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com