Robert Seidel
SEIDEL - Robert A. formerly of N. Merrick, NY on September 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of Janine Campbell (the late Kevin) and the late Nancy Sheridan (Harold). Cherished grandfather of Anthony (Jamie), Laura (Philip), Steven (Ashley), and Michael. Adored by his 7 great-grandchildren. Long time employee and District Manager at UPS in Maspeth, NY. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10:15am, at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Massapequa, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
