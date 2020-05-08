|
SESSA - Robert Francis , 93, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a resident of Massapequa since 1950. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his daughter Lynne Friedrich and his grandson Gregory Michael Speed. Beloved father of Carol Speed. Loving father-in-law of Gregory Speed and Gregory Friedrich. Devoted grandfather of 7 grandchildren and great grandfather of 10 beautiful great grandchildren. Robert was proud to have served in the U.S Navy and then to become a photoengraver at Conde' Nast. Private interment at St. Charles cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020