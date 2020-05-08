Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Charles cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sessa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sessa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sessa Notice
SESSA - Robert Francis , 93, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was a resident of Massapequa since 1950. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his daughter Lynne Friedrich and his grandson Gregory Michael Speed. Beloved father of Carol Speed. Loving father-in-law of Gregory Speed and Gregory Friedrich. Devoted grandfather of 7 grandchildren and great grandfather of 10 beautiful great grandchildren. Robert was proud to have served in the U.S Navy and then to become a photoengraver at Conde' Nast. Private interment at St. Charles cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -