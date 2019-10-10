Home

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Edward Confessor RC Church
205 Jackson Avenue
Syosset, NY
View Map
SHEEHAN - Robert R. of Laurel Hollow, N.Y. on October 9, 2019. A proud Veteran in the Korean War. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Susan LeMoine, Robert Jr., John (Eileen) and Mary (Ron) Sanchez. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Benjamin, Emily, Carleen, Andrew, Caroline, William and Christopher. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Road, Syosset. Visiting Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass 9:45 am Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Avenue, Syosset. Interment to follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
