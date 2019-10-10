|
SHEEHAN - Robert R. of Laurel Hollow, N.Y. on October 9, 2019. A proud Veteran in the Korean War. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Susan LeMoine, Robert Jr., John (Eileen) and Mary (Ron) Sanchez. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Benjamin, Emily, Carleen, Andrew, Caroline, William and Christopher. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Road, Syosset. Visiting Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass 9:45 am Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Avenue, Syosset. Interment to follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019