Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Robert Smatlak

Robert Smatlak Notice
SMATLAK - Robert J of Brightwaters, NY passed away March 3, 2020 on his 62nd birthday. Beloved son of Julia (nee Baldwin) and the late William. Loving brother of Anne-Marie Smatlak and the late Billy. Robert is also survived by his beloved aunt Florence Baldwin, the E. Chlanda Family, the F. Zagal's, and his many friends at 3rd Street. Visiting will be Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc., 172 Main Street in Islip. A religious service will be celebrated Thursday 7:30pm. Cremation will be private. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2020
