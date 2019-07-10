|
DRANSITE - Robert Stanley, passed away on July 8, 2019, age 86. Music Teacher/Band Director, Carle Place Public School District (Ret. 36 years). Adjunct music professor, several Long Island Colleges/Universities, most notably: Nassau Community College (Ret. 53 years). Professional musician, most notable affiliations: Bob Dransite Orchestra, Al Miller Band, Peter Duchin Orchestra. Survived by his beloved wife, Jane Reidy Dransite, beloved children: Edward W. , Geraldine H. and Brian R. Dransite, daughter-in-law, Linda, grandchildren: John P. and Fiona J., beloved brother Gerald Dransite, sister-in-law, Joy, nephew and niece: Rob and Jerilynn. Pre-deceased by his beloved father and mother: Stanley and Helen Dransite of Apollo, PA. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral home in Plainview, NY between the hours of 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass at St. Pius X Church in Plainview, NY at 11:00 AM.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019