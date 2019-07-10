Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dransite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stanley Dransite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Stanley Dransite Notice
DRANSITE - Robert Stanley, passed away on July 8, 2019, age 86. Music Teacher/Band Director, Carle Place Public School District (Ret. 36 years). Adjunct music professor, several Long Island Colleges/Universities, most notably: Nassau Community College (Ret. 53 years). Professional musician, most notable affiliations: Bob Dransite Orchestra, Al Miller Band, Peter Duchin Orchestra. Survived by his beloved wife, Jane Reidy Dransite, beloved children: Edward W. , Geraldine H. and Brian R. Dransite, daughter-in-law, Linda, grandchildren: John P. and Fiona J., beloved brother Gerald Dransite, sister-in-law, Joy, nephew and niece: Rob and Jerilynn. Pre-deceased by his beloved father and mother: Stanley and Helen Dransite of Apollo, PA. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral home in Plainview, NY between the hours of 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass at St. Pius X Church in Plainview, NY at 11:00 AM.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now