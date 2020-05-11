|
|
STEVENSON- Robert "Bob" formerly of East Islip, NY passed away peacefully on April 4th at the age of 65 after a four year struggle with stage 4 cancer. Proud member of Laborers Union Local 1298. Beloved son of Inez and the late Richard, who predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by the mother of his loving children Laurie, his daughter Sara Lynn and his son David (Yahaira). Beloved Papa of his grandchildren Ava Riley and Nicholas Ryan. Cherished brother of Kimberly Mullins (Scott), Melissa Clehane (Christopher) and Tracy, who was her brother's caregiver and gave new meaning to "He ain't heavy, he's my brother." And to Mary Waters, who gave him much comfort. Also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to thank Drs. Michael Buccholtz, Mark Cimmino, and Diane Magiulo who helped Bob through his long struggle. Also, Hospice angels Karen, Jessica, and everyone at the Kanas Center for their loving care. Thank you also to the Overton Funeral Home for all of their help navigating this difficult time. There will be a private interment at the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Columbarium. If you are so inclined, memorials in Bob's name to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 754 Montauk Highway Islip, NY 11751, or to East End Hospice (www.eeh.org) would be greatly appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020