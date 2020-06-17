Robert T. Carson
CARSON - Robert T. of Mineola, NY on June 15, 2020 in his 69th year. Loving husband of the late Nancy. Survived by his brother George and predeceased by his brother Kenneth. Robert was a true friend to all and will be missed by many. A limited visitation in compliance with NYS guidelines will be held Thursday 4pm-8pm at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Ave. Roslyn Heights, NY. A prayer service and burial will be held on Friday 1:30pm at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home - ROSLYN HEIGHTS
JUN
19
Prayer Service
01:30 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home - ROSLYN HEIGHTS
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
(516) 621-4545
