Robert T. Greiner

Robert T. Greiner Notice
GREINER - Robert T. of Holbrook, on April 7, 2020. Loving husband of Kathy for 55 years. Devoted Dad to Deborah Greiner, Karen O'Neill, Susan and Chuck Heck and Ray Greiner. Proud Grandfather to Quinn Heck. He served in the US Navy. He attained a BBA from Dowling College while working full time at Grumman Aerospace where he retired after 30 years. He was also a Tax Consultant, an Adjudication Officer for INS as well as president of a local AARP Chapter. We hope to have a gathering with family and friends in the months ahead to celebrate his life. The family is grateful to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and love.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020
