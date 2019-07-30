|
|
HEWITT - Robert T. on July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Doralyn Hewitt. Cherished father of Deborah (Paul) Findlay. Adored grandfather of Chloe Harper and Preston Robert. Robert was a very proud Grandpa to both of his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all. Dedicated employee of Verizon and Veteran (ARMY). Visitation will be at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park Tuesday 2-4, 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4, 7-9pm. Reli-gious Service at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Dix Hills) 11am, Thursday. Interment immediately following at Pine-lawn Memorial Park (Farming-dale). For more information massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019