Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Dix Hills, NY
View Map
Resources
Robert T. Hewitt Notice
HEWITT - Robert T. on July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Doralyn Hewitt. Cherished father of Deborah (Paul) Findlay. Adored grandfather of Chloe Harper and Preston Robert. Robert was a very proud Grandpa to both of his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all. Dedicated employee of Verizon and Veteran (ARMY). Visitation will be at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park Tuesday 2-4, 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4, 7-9pm. Reli-gious Service at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Dix Hills) 11am, Thursday. Interment immediately following at Pine-lawn Memorial Park (Farming-dale). For more information massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019
