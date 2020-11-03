OBOJSKI - Robert T., passed away on October 31, 2020, in Roslyn, New York, at the age of 91. He was the husband of Danuta (nee Galka), deceased; younger brother of Henry, deceased; and uncle of Timothy (Hamburg, Germany); Catherine (Gary) Cuttrell (Albuquerque, New Mexico); Susan (Cleveland Heights, Ohio); and Debra (James) Soltisz (Mantua, Ohio). Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Robert Obojski received a Ph.D. from Western Reserve University in 1955, became a college professor of English and went on to write numerous books on baseball, stamp and coin collecting, and memorabilia. Among other things, he was known for his amazing recall of statistics, particularly on baseball. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 PM at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington.







