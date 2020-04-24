Home

Robert Taubman


1942 - 2020
Robert Taubman Notice
Taubman - Robert M. 77, formerly of Freeport, NY died on April 21, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD October 23, 1942, a son of Julius and Helen (May) Taubman. US Coast Guard, Army, and Army Reserve veteran. Employed as a bus operator for the MSBA Long Island Bus Co. for 31 years, retiring in 1997. He is survived his wife, Socorro Sally Taubman, daughters, Karin Shakrov and Gail Kissinger, stepson, Dennis Andreas, stepdaughters, Chris Ann Atkinson and Patricia Bonaventura, many grandchildren, brother, Matthew Taubman, sisters, Julianne Eberl, Helen Boling, Frances Taubman, Mary Morrison, and Beatrice Harned, as well as nieces and nephews. Recently predeceased by sister, Paula Foster. Memorial services will be held privately by the family. www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020
