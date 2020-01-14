Home

POWERED BY

Services
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Calverton National Cemetery
Calverton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bobby) Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Bobby) Taylor Notice
TAYLOR - Robert (Bobby) of Selden, NY, passed on January 12, 2020. Robert grew up in Bohemia. Beloved husband of Michele for 26 years. Loving father of Michael (Mollie), Lisa (Jason) Eddy, Jason (Crystal) Dattilo, Jacqueline Datillo. Cherished Pop of Gianni and Lorenzo Eddy, Anthony Dattilo, Christyanna and Avah Brown, Jay and Alexei Fittre. Dear brother of Danny, Eileen, John (Sue), Patty, Susan and Kathy (Ralph) and many loving nieces and nephews. Bobby worked in the concrete business for Jenco for many years until cancer took over. He loved the waterways of Long Island, fishing and working the clam boats in the 70's. Bobby served his country proudly as an MP in the United States Marine Corp. Semper-fi. Services will be held at Mcmanus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horseblock Road, Medford, NY 11763 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 2-4 and 7-9pm. Service on Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow, 12:00pm at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -