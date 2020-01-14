|
TAYLOR - Robert (Bobby) of Selden, NY, passed on January 12, 2020. Robert grew up in Bohemia. Beloved husband of Michele for 26 years. Loving father of Michael (Mollie), Lisa (Jason) Eddy, Jason (Crystal) Dattilo, Jacqueline Datillo. Cherished Pop of Gianni and Lorenzo Eddy, Anthony Dattilo, Christyanna and Avah Brown, Jay and Alexei Fittre. Dear brother of Danny, Eileen, John (Sue), Patty, Susan and Kathy (Ralph) and many loving nieces and nephews. Bobby worked in the concrete business for Jenco for many years until cancer took over. He loved the waterways of Long Island, fishing and working the clam boats in the 70's. Bobby served his country proudly as an MP in the United States Marine Corp. Semper-fi. Services will be held at Mcmanus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horseblock Road, Medford, NY 11763 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 2-4 and 7-9pm. Service on Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow, 12:00pm at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020