Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
(718) 359-1122
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Thomas Dennis Notice
DENNIS - Robert Thomas on August 20, 2019. Survived by his wife Dawne. Beloved father of Donna, Kelli, Patricia, Patrick, and Eileen. Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Jack, the late William J. and the late Joan. Family will receive friends and relatives at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 10-25 150th St., Whitestone, NY. Visiting Monday, 2-5 and 7-10PM. Religious Service, Monday 8:00PM. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30AM. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
Download Now