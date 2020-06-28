Robert Tidwell
TIDWELL- Robert of Bay Shore, NY. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Kim, Robbin (Joe) Puzo, and Bradley. Cherished grandfather of Hayley, Eric, Kimberly, Carson, Emily, Dayna and Alanna. Adored son of the late Frank and Alice Tidwell. Brother to Faye and Leslie. Predeceased by his sister Joyce and brother Bruce. Bob was a electrician, star athlete, talanted painter, singer, avid golfer, coach. He was a medic in the army. He loved to read, watch the Tampa Bay Rays, and go fishing on his boat. Bob was kind, generous, loving, selfless to family and friends. Gave his children the BEST LIFE had to offer. Family was the most important thing to him. He would give you the shirt off his back. His thoughts were always about helping others before himself. He brought smiles with his quick witted one liners. Everyone loved him and knew his name. The world has lost a treasure. Heaven has gained a star. Chapey and Sons, East Islip. 6-28, 5-8pm.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
