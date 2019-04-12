|
TROY- Robert J., 77, of Huntington, on April 10, 2019. Devoted Yankee fan for 70 years and dedicated employee of NY Daily News for 49 years. Beloved husband of Carol A. Troy for 50 years. Loving father of Lori (Paul) Basel, Robert Troy, Jr. and Jennifer (Paul) Schumacher. Cherished Papa of PJ, Ashleigh, Reid and Riley. Dear brother of Maureen (Richard) Firth and Kathleen Troy. He is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019