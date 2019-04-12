Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery,
Huntington, NY
Robert Troy Notice
TROY- Robert J., 77, of Huntington, on April 10, 2019. Devoted Yankee fan for 70 years and dedicated employee of NY Daily News for 49 years. Beloved husband of Carol A. Troy for 50 years. Loving father of Lori (Paul) Basel, Robert Troy, Jr. and Jennifer (Paul) Schumacher. Cherished Papa of PJ, Ashleigh, Reid and Riley. Dear brother of Maureen (Richard) Firth and Kathleen Troy. He is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
