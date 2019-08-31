Home

Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Robert Visconti Notice
VISCONTI - Robert "Bob" Anthony Visconti, 71, passed away at home August 22nd. The Man, the Myth, the Legend, men wanted to be him, and women wanted to be with him. Graduate of Bethpage Senior High School Class of 1965 and Cooper Union Class of 1969. A retired aerospace engineer, Bob enjoyed chess, auctions, and talking about jet aircraft and missiles. Bob was 1 of 5 children born to the late Vera Marie and Fioravante 'Frank' Visconti. He is survived by his daughter Autumn Visconti, Brooklyn, NY, his special friend and ex-wife Dawn Visconti, Laurel, DE, his 3 brothers, and 1 sister: Ronald Visconti, Bangkok, Thailand, Stephen Visconti, Houston, TX, Anthony (Laurie) Visconti, Westwood, MA and Joan Visconti, Tucson, AZ. Graveside service will be held at St. Charles Cemetery of Farmingdale, NY, Friday, September 6th at 2pm.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019
