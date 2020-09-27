1/
Robert W. Quinn
Quinn - Robert W. of East Meadow, NY on September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anita. Cherished father of 6: Carolyn (Mike), Janice (Joe), Robert (Beth), Anne-Marie (Tommy), Kathleen (Garrett), and Maryellen (Andrew). Adored grandfather of 20, and great-grandfather of 2. Bob proudly served in the US Navy and US Coast Guard Reserves. He pitched professionally for the NY Giants and became a member of NY's Bravest-FDNY- where he devoted almost 30 years of service. Bob and his late wife Anita were committed parishioners of St. Raphael R.C. Church for 60 years. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28th from 5pm to 8pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd., East Meadow, NY, 11554 (Exit 25N SS PKWY). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery Huntington, NY. www.oshefuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow
