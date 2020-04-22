|
|
WALKER - Robert age 86, passed April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Emily. Loving father of Robin (Russell) Barnett, Emily (Tim) McGrath & Laura (Anthony) Persico. Adored grandfather of Anthony, Christopher, Ryan, Robin, Erin, Lauren & Adrianna. Cherished great-grandfather of Hunter, Ariella, Mason & Westley. Dear brother of the late Fred (Doris) Walker & Anne (Bob) Sumner. Beloved son of the late Frederick & Alaine Walker. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation will be private. Interment to follow private services at Washington Memorial Park. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020