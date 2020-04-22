Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Walker Notice
WALKER - Robert age 86, passed April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Emily. Loving father of Robin (Russell) Barnett, Emily (Tim) McGrath & Laura (Anthony) Persico. Adored grandfather of Anthony, Christopher, Ryan, Robin, Erin, Lauren & Adrianna. Cherished great-grandfather of Hunter, Ariella, Mason & Westley. Dear brother of the late Fred (Doris) Walker & Anne (Bob) Sumner. Beloved son of the late Frederick & Alaine Walker. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation will be private. Interment to follow private services at Washington Memorial Park. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now