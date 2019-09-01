|
|
WEINSCHENK - Robert Abbott of Manorville, previously of W. Islip, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. Robert was a mental health aide at Pilgrim State Psych. Center, a professional lifeguard at Robert Moses State Park (Florida during the Winter) and an avid bridge player. Robert is survived by his wife, Linda; brother Tom (Joan) Weinschenk, aunts Sue Howell and Sally Shiebler; niece Jolene; nephew Richard; and his favorite companion Cotton. Robert is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and June Weinschenk and his two brothers, Ric and Billy.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019