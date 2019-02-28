|
|
WENDELKEN - Robert T. of Plainview, NY on February 26, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years JoAnn. Devoted father of Robert E. Wendelken and Patricia J. Blake. Loving father in law of William S. Blake and Diana. Grandfather of Alexandra, Darius, Ian and Emma. Dear brother to Rosemary DiGangi (S. Ronald), Kathleen Smith (Joseph), Gerard A. Wendelken (Diane) and Anne Marie Schneider (John). Loving companion to Miriam Burke. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation to be held Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 Old Country Rd., Hicksville, NY.Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Bethpage, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert T. Wendelken to St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019