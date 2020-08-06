Gennari - Robert William Sr. of Bohemia NY passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 73. After a brave battle with Prostate cancer, Robert died peacefully with his beloved wife Helene by his side. Robert was born in Brooklyn on April 9, 1947, the oldest son of Warmoon and Eva Gennari. After graduating from New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn, NY, Robert joined the US Navy, serving as a radioman and achieving the rank of radioman, 3rd class and receiving the national defense service and good conduct medals. Upon his honorable discharge, Robert returned to Brooklyn and married the former Helene Strafella in June of 1968. Together for 56 years, they enjoyed 52 years married, having two sons. A cum laude graduate of NY Institute of Technology, Robert enjoyed a 40+ year career in banking, most notably with North Fork Bank. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Anthony Gennari and James Gennari. He is survived by his wife Helene Gennari; sons Robert W. Gennari Jr. and Steven Gennari; daughters-in-law Claudine Gennari and Kristin Gennari; grandchildren Lily Ann Gennari, Robert W. Gennari III, Jenna Lynn Gennari, Nicholas Charles Gennari and Dylan Robert Gennari. A visitation for Robert is planned for Thursday, August 6th, from 5pm to 9pm at the Moloney Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road in Hauppauge, NY. The funeral will take place on Friday, August 7th at 10am at St. Thomas More Church, 115 Kings Highway, Hauppauge NY, with burial at Calverton National Cemetery immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Robert's memory and lifelong commitment to family can make donations to the Heroes for our Heroes Foundation or the Wounded Warriors
Project. www.moloneyfh.com