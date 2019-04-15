Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
WILSON - Robert "Bob" W. Wilson III, of Levittown. Beloved husband of Jean Wilson, passed on April 13, surrounded by his family. Loving father of his daughters Cathy (Gilbert), Elizabeth (Bill), and Kerri. Cherished grandfather of Allison, Toni, Christopher, and Faith. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at Dalton Funeral Home in Levittown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Lasthope Animal Rescue and Rehab of Wantagh or his church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
