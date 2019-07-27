Home

Roberta Anne Maass Notice
MAASS - Roberta Anne (nee Savage), of Port Washington on July 25, 2019. Survived by her three daughters Elizabeth Donelan (Dennis), Annette Ziomek (Robert), and Suzanne Gunderson (Edward); her sister Phyllis Parkell (the late William); her grandchildren Hilary, Lesley, Mallory, and Molly; Alexander and Hannah Ziomek; Erik, Arianna, Kirsten, Broder, Annika and Sofya Gunderson; and her niece Jennifer Parkell. Predeceased by her husbandRobert, her parents George and Margaret Savage and her granddaugh-ter Sydney Donelan. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5-9pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. The Service of Christian Burial Monday 11:00am at The Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City. Interment will follow in Brookville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you can make a gift in Bobbe's memory to The Jane Gough Memorial Scholarship at Juniata College (Juniata College Development Office, 1700 Moore Street, Hunt-ingdon, PA 16652 or at Juniata.edu/give) or to the .
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
