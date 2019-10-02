|
Cassell - Roberta F., of West Islip, LI, on October 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late Dean G. Cassell. Survived by her children Gerry (Laura) Cassell, Leslie A. (nee Cassell) Antolini and Geoffrey D. (Marguerite) Cassell. Cherished grandfather of Danielle Antolini, Christine Antolini, Gunther Cassell, Sigrid Cassell and Gretel Cassell. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 11:15 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Babylon, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Donations in Roberta's name may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., #114,Farmingdale, NY 11735. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019