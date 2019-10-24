Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Holy Redeemer RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Doyle Notice
DOYLE- Roberta M. formerly of Freeport on October 23, 2019. Retired Switchboard Operator for the Freeport School District. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Martin (Mary Ellen), Anne Marie McKeown (Kevin), Denise Barry (David), and the late Dennis (Patricia). Dear grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 7. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 - 9:00PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Co So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30AM Our Holy Redeemer RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hungerford & Clark Inc
Download Now