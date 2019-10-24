|
DOYLE- Roberta M. formerly of Freeport on October 23, 2019. Retired Switchboard Operator for the Freeport School District. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Martin (Mary Ellen), Anne Marie McKeown (Kevin), Denise Barry (David), and the late Dennis (Patricia). Dear grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 7. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 - 9:00PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Co So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30AM Our Holy Redeemer RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019