Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mark's Episcopal Church
Islip, NY
View Map
Roberta Fortunato Notice
FORTUNATO- Roberta "Bobbe" formerly of Brightwaters, NY on January 7, 2020, at the age of 83. Bobbe was a longtime teacher for the Bay Shore School District after spending some years employed by Grumman Aerospace. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Loving mother of Frank, Patrick, John, and Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6. Visiting will be Sunday from 2-4:30pm and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. A Service of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10am at St Mark's Episcopal Church in Islip. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 10, 2020
