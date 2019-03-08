|
GROWER - Roberta June 19, 1934 - March 4, 2019. Roberta Grower passed away peacefully on Monday morning. Beautiful partner of Allen Lynch. Beloved mother of Julie Grower, Beth Grower and Paul Grower (Jing Feng). Treasured grandmother of Michael, Ryan, and Marc. Cherished sister of Stanley Gluck. Loving aunt of Ethan, Jenny, Shayna, and Jody. Predeceased by Edgar Grower, her husband of 35 years. Resided in Manhasset, Port Washington and Man-hattan. Worked for Citibank in public relations and personal banking. Was a runway model in her youth; a Democratic Party volunteer; a daily crossword puzzler; and a longtime aficionado of the 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists series. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Sunday, March 10th at the Roslyn Heights Funeral Home at 75 Mineola Avenue in Roslyn Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 92nd Street Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019