SMITH- Roberta August 1, 1941-April 6, 2020. An angel to all and a long time resident of East Meadow, NY passed away at her home. Roberta was born in Franklin Square, NY to Gustave & Ursula Olliver. She worked as a bank teller for many years. She enjoyed walks by the ocean, trips to Lake George and Saratoga with her husband and spending time with her many friends. Roberta and her smile, laugh, generosity and warm heart will be sorely missed by her son Jerome Smith, brother Gustave Olliver (Marjorie), sister Rosemarie Arcuri, nieces, nephews, countless friends and her cherished cats. We take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her parents and husband of 46 years, Gregory "Smitty" Smith. Due to the current circumstances the family will be holding a service of remembrance at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2020
