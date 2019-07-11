Home

Wake
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sisters of Mercy Convent
22-04 Parsons Blvd
Whitestone, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sisters of Mercy Convent
22-04 Parsons Blvd
Whitestone, NY
Sr. Robertine Olson

OLSON - Sr. Robertine, RSM, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy. Also survived by her loving brothers Edward and Thomas. Loving nieces and nephews. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11357. Wake on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-6PM and Mass on Saturday, July 13 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy, Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Rd, Hartsdale, NY 10530.
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019
