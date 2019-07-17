Home

Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Garden City, NY
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Garden City, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
St, Brigid R.C. Church
MULHALL- Roberta A., of Scottsbluff, NE; Westbury, NY; Sun City, AZ., died July 10, 2019. Beloved by husband of 51 years John W. Mulhall, children Denise McCarthy (James P. McCarthy), Brenda S. Mulhall (Joseph D. Bould), Allison Mulhall (Jeremiah O'Neill), William B. Mulhall (Linda Craine) and grandchildren Elise D. McCarthy, Henry F. Bould and John H. Bould. Loving sister of Linda Lombardi, William Macklin, Debra Aten, Joanne Verkuyl and James Nelson. Visitation Friday, July 19th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 20th at 9:15am at St, Brigid R.C. Church., Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019
