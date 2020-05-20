|
|
RAMKISSOON - Robin was a man who loved God, his family and his friends. He had a passion for reaching out and helping those in need, and fulfilled that purpose by becoming the Evangelism Pastor of Evangel Church of God. He is outlived by his two sons, who have purposed themselves to continuing his mission. Robin lived a happy life, loved to go on cruises, traveling locally, and enjoyed apple picking and the fall festivals on the east side of Long Island. He loved his children the most. He was a father, family man, an uncle, cousin, coworker, a friend, but most of all, a Child of God.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020