Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Ramkissoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Ramkissoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Ramkissoon Notice
RAMKISSOON - Robin was a man who loved God, his family and his friends. He had a passion for reaching out and helping those in need, and fulfilled that purpose by becoming the Evangelism Pastor of Evangel Church of God. He is outlived by his two sons, who have purposed themselves to continuing his mission. Robin lived a happy life, loved to go on cruises, traveling locally, and enjoyed apple picking and the fall festivals on the east side of Long Island. He loved his children the most. He was a father, family man, an uncle, cousin, coworker, a friend, but most of all, a Child of God.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -