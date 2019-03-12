Newsday Notices
ABBONDOLA - Rocco "Rocky the Dancer" of N. Bellmore, NY on March 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie. Loving father of Deborah McCarthy, Diane Jacobs (Michael), Doreen Catafago (Marcel), Denise Abbondola, John Chainey (Robin) and Deena Yarmy. Cherished by his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchild-ren. Proud US Army veteran. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 7-9 pm, and Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11:15 am, at Holy Family R.C. Church in Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Long Island www.upc-li.org or (631) 232-0011. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
