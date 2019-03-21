|
ALESTRA - Rocco, 88 of Largo, FL and Patchogue, NY on March 17, 2019. Loving son of the late Vincenzo and Antonina. Brother to the late Joseph, John, Eva and Anna. Doting husband of Millie, father of sons Michael (Ginnie), Vincent (Sandy) and Paul. Grandfather of Kristen, Kyle, Bobby and Shaun. To a great cook and avid fisherman: "Just One More Cast." Visitation at Giove Funeral Home, 1000 Middle Country Rd. Selden, NY. March 23-24. Saturday 7-9pm, Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Monday, March 25, Funeral Mass 10am, and Burial to follow. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 495 N Ocean Av, Patchogue NY and Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019