Giove Funeral Home
1000 Middle Country Rd.
Selden, NY 11784
(631) 732-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Giove Funeral Home
1000 Middle Country Rd.
Selden, NY 11784
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Giove Funeral Home
1000 Middle Country Rd.
Selden, NY 11784
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Giove Funeral Home
1000 Middle Country Rd.
Selden, NY 11784
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
495 N Ocean Av
Patchogue, NY
Rocco Alestra Notice
ALESTRA - Rocco, 88 of Largo, FL and Patchogue, NY on March 17, 2019. Loving son of the late Vincenzo and Antonina. Brother to the late Joseph, John, Eva and Anna. Doting husband of Millie, father of sons Michael (Ginnie), Vincent (Sandy) and Paul. Grandfather of Kristen, Kyle, Bobby and Shaun. To a great cook and avid fisherman: "Just One More Cast." Visitation at Giove Funeral Home, 1000 Middle Country Rd. Selden, NY. March 23-24. Saturday 7-9pm, Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Monday, March 25, Funeral Mass 10am, and Burial to follow. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 495 N Ocean Av, Patchogue NY and Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019
