|
|
DELUCA - Rocco D., Sr. of Levittown, NY on December 10, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Rocco, Jr. (Grace), Margaret, and Barbara Radtke (Eric). Cherished grandfather of George (Lynn), Rocco (Dana), Brett (Bridgette), Tyler, and Brandon. Proud great-grandfather of Harrison. Adored by his pre-deceased siblings. Decorated Sergeant and Korean War Veteran in US Army. Dedicated to his second family at Gamblers Anonymous. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:45 am, at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations during this Christmas Season to Toys for Tots. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019