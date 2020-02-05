Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
East Northport, NY
Rocco Morro Notice
MORRO - Rocco P. of East Northport, NY on February 3, 2020, at 85 years of age. A Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and retired detective of the New York Police Department. Loving husband of Theresa (Nee. Sowa) Loving father of Theresa Clauss, Joan (Steve) Tramontano, Thomas Morro, Christine Morro, and Patricia (Carl) Tedeschi. Cherished grandfather of Kristen, Nicole, Brittany, Vincent, Jason, and Julia. Great Grandfather of Reagan, Quinlyn Morro, and Slaton-Rocco. Visiting Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington. Memorial Donations are greatly appreciated to St.Anthony of Padua ParishOutreach, 20 Cheshire Place, East Northport, NY 11731. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -