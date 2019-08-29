|
RUBY- Rockcey H, 92, of Westbury on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Cherished mother of Deborah Styne (William), Barbara Waldecker (Jeremy) and Thomas G. (Josephine).Devoted grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, August 29 from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Burial will be in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019