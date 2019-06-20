Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for roderick geoghegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

roderick geoghegan

Notice Condolences

roderick geoghegan Notice
GEOGHEGAN - Roderick J. of East Meadow, formerly of Freeport, on June 13, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Jane Anne. Loving Father of Kelly-Ann E. Calamusa (Mark), Roderick Jr. (Vanessa) and Patrick. Adored by his twelve grandchildren. Cher-ished brother of Joseph. Proud U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now