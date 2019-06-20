|
GEOGHEGAN - Roderick J. of East Meadow, formerly of Freeport, on June 13, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Jane Anne. Loving Father of Kelly-Ann E. Calamusa (Mark), Roderick Jr. (Vanessa) and Patrick. Adored by his twelve grandchildren. Cher-ished brother of Joseph. Proud U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 20, 2019