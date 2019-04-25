|
Domingo - Rodolfo T., M.D. of Islip, LI, on April 24, 2019. Loving husband of Bernadette M. Domingo. Loving father of Dr. Rodolfo M. Domingo (Kara), Laurette D. Mulry, Esq. (Clifford), Michelle C. Domingo and Lisa D. Parizeau (William). Cherished grandfather of David, Aidan, Oliver, Alixandra, Ernest Charles, Wylie, Cecilia and Nathaniel. Dear brother of Tomas Domingo, M.D. and the late Esteling Topacio. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:15 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 1000 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, NY 11795. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2019