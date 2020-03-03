|
ALBERGO - Roger W. 79 passed away on march 1 ,2020. Long time resident of Franklin Square and West Hempstead. Beloved husband of Marietta for 58 years. Loving father of Patricia Zito (Salvatore), & Melissa Cassese (Stephen), Cherished grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Alyssa and Stephen. A devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews, and a wonderful friend to many. Roger was a dedicated member of the Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department for 58 years. During these years he served as a Lieutenant, Captain and Chief as well as other positions.All that knew him loved him, and will miss him dearly.Reposing at Franklin Funeral Home Inc.42 New Hyde Park Road. Franklin Square N.Y 11010Visitation Tuesday 7-9 P.M Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 P.MFuneral Mass Thursday 9:30 P.M. at St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church Franklin Square N.YInterment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020