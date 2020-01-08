|
FERRERE - Roger 86, of Coram on January 3, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia. Loving father of Denise, Roger III, and Glenn (Bryn). Beloved Grandfather of 5 granddaughters. Survived by sisters Peggy and Patricia. Pre deceased by loving brother Larry. W.R. Grace employee for 30 years and also an employee of the IRS for 30 years. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc., 493 Middle Country Rd. Coram, on Friday 1/10 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Saturday 1/11 at 10:00am. Private cremation to follow. www.Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020