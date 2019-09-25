|
STEBBINS Roger F. of Northport, New York on September 22, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved father of Roger and his wife Kim, Lynn Lamoureux and her husband Robert. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Ryan, Brianna, Lauren, Trevor, Kylie, Gavin. Dear Brother of Irene Webb, Kathy Birch, David Stebbins, John Stebbins. Visitation at the Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc. Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church Massapequa, New York 11758. Interment to follow at The Cemetery of Grace Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations to the Grace Episcopal Church. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019