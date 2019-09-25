Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Stebbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Stebbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Stebbins Notice
STEBBINS Roger F. of Northport, New York on September 22, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved father of Roger and his wife Kim, Lynn Lamoureux and her husband Robert. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Ryan, Brianna, Lauren, Trevor, Kylie, Gavin. Dear Brother of Irene Webb, Kathy Birch, David Stebbins, John Stebbins. Visitation at the Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc. Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church Massapequa, New York 11758. Interment to follow at The Cemetery of Grace Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers donations to the Grace Episcopal Church. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now