Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church
Point Lookout, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Donohue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Donohue

Add a Memory
Roland Donohue Notice
DONOHUE - Roland M. of Point Lookout, NY on July 26, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Martha. Loving father of Michael. Cherished grandfather of Cassidy. Graduate of Regis High School, St. Bonaventure University, and Fordham Law. Former Fire Commisioner and volunteer Fireman of the Point Lookout Fire Department. Member of the Point Lookout Fishing Club. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now