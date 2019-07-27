|
DONOHUE - Roland M. of Point Lookout, NY on July 26, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Martha. Loving father of Michael. Cherished grandfather of Cassidy. Graduate of Regis High School, St. Bonaventure University, and Fordham Law. Former Fire Commisioner and volunteer Fireman of the Point Lookout Fire Department. Member of the Point Lookout Fishing Club. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019